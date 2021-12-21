SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter has arrived in style with sunshine, milder temperatures and just a light breeze. High and mid level clouds will stream in, but sunshine will prevail with highs in the low to middle 40s.
Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a coastal low slides off shore. Most of the precipitation with this storm stays offshore. However, light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible for western Mass. This could cause travel issues tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 20's to near 30. Any rain/freezing rain that makes it to our area doesn’t linger and skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon with temps climbing back above freezing to near 40.
High pressure returns Thursday, with a return to chilly, dry conditions. Highs will be back in the 30's. A few flurries or snow showers are possible Friday morning with the passage of a weak system, but most of Friday is looking dry with some sunshine. High will reach near 40.
Another system will a bit more energy will approach Christmas Eve into Christmas Day and with just enough cold air left over there is a chance for a bit of snow late Friday night that will mix with and change to rain showers Saturday morning. So, we may get a brief window for a white Christmas-stay tuned, possibly some scattered coatings. Christmas Day looks mostly cloudy and mild with off and on showers, but not a washout with highs in the lower 40s.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
