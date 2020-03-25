SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Staying cloudy and cool this evening as a storm system passes well to our south. Any sprinkle chances diminish tonight and clouds will gradually decrease overnight as the storm moves out to sea. We do keep a breeze with north-northeast wind staying around 5 to 15 mph throughout the night. Temperatures by sunrise should return to the middle and upper 20s for most.
A nicer day is on tap Thursday as another area of weak high pressure builds into the Northeast. Expect times of scattered clouds and clear sky throughout the day. A morning breeze will give way to calm conditions in the afternoon and high temperatures end up back to the lower to middle 50s-a nice day to get a walk in!
Clouds increase Thursday night as a quick-moving low moves in from the west. This Clipper-type system will bring a chance for rain Friday, but it’s a close call and could be hit or miss. For now, south of the Mass Pike has the best shot at rain. Temperatures will end up in the 50s Friday, but if we end up seeing rain spread further north, temps will be closer to 50. If rain misses us completely, we may near 60. Clouds will be around either way.
The weekend starts dry with building clouds Saturday morning and highs in the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds thicken up through the day and showers become possible at night as low pressure moves through the Great Lakes. A fairly steady rain is on tap for Sunday, which will keep temperatures in the 40s.
A passing upper low will keep Monday fairly cloudy and cool with a chance for a shower or two. As that low exits, nicer weather tries to move in by Tuesday, but clouds may still be stubborn. Temperatures early to mid-next week remain close to normal for late March.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
