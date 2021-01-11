SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our quiet weather pattern will continue much of this week. Our next chance for precipitation comes late Friday or Saturday, and at this point it's looking like rain.
It was a beautiful day yesterday with lots of sunshine, very little wind and temperatures near 40. However, with a clear sky and calm conditions overnight temperatures have tumbled into the teens this morning. There's quite a bit of frost on the windshield as well so you may want to allow for some extra time as you head out.
A weak disturbance will bring cloud cover today so morning sunshine will give way to gray skies today. It will be chilly with highs in the middle 30's. There may be a flurry around later today into tonight, but that is about it.
A slow moderating trend will begin tomorrow with brighter skies. Highs will reach near 40 tomorrow and Wednesday followed by temperatures will into the 40s on Thursday, and near 50 on Friday, ahead of our next storm system.
A deep trough builds into the Ohio valley as low pressure is set to ride the trough bringing the storm into Canada, tracking to our west. This will bring a southerly flow into the Northeast, out ahead of the storms attached cold front. As the front approaches milder temperatures will lead to rain late Friday or Saturday, followed by drier cooler conditions on Sunday.
