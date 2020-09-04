SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry & seasonable weather on tap for the holiday weekend!
Our weather today continued to improve with skies turning sunny and humidity levels falling. High temperatures got into the 80s across the lower valley to only mid-70s in the Berkshires.
We keep a good breeze into this evening with wind eventually becoming calm overnight. Skies remain clear this evening and tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s after midnight and a few upper 40s by sunrise.
High pressure will be in control of our weather Saturday, giving southern New England a mainly sunny sky with seasonable temperatures in the 70s. It won’t be quite as breezy, but a nice 5-15mph west-northwest breeze will continue.
An upper level disturbance will bring in some scattered clouds Saturday evening and night, but no wet weather is expected. It will be another cool night with very dry air overhead, so expect temps to return to the upper 40s and low 50s for Sunday morning.
Pleasant weather continues for Sunday and Labor Day, but it will be a bit warmer with highs returning to the lower 80s both afternoons. Our air remains comfortable with dew points in the 50s along with a south breeze. Breezes do kick up on Monday with some 20-25mph gusts possible. Both days will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Humidity will begin increasing Tuesday as a significant trough digs into the intermountain West. Meanwhile, the East Coast will see a ridge build, bringing higher temperatures and humidity up into New England through Friday. Our weather also turns more unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by the end of the week.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
