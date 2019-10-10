SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will feature clouds and some sunshine, although clouds will likely win out. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60's. A few showers will move into Eastern Hampden and Hamsphire Counties late this afternoon but the rest of Western Massachusetts will likely stay dry. It will be windy and cool however as a Nor'easter spins well off shore. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60's and wind will gust out of the Northeast up to 35 mph.
This storm will sit off shore tomorrow too but like today impacts will be minimal. It will still be breezy and cool but mainly dry with a spot shower or two.
Rain totals over the next two days will be between 0-1/4" so not much at all. The wind will gust up to 35 mph today into tomorrow morning then east late tomorrow.
Southeastern Mass will see the brunt of the storm -- strong, gale-force wind and heavy rain, especially the Cape. Winds on the Cape may gust up to 55 mph with rain totals between 2-5". A Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Watch remains in effect for southeastern Massachusetts, along with a High Wind Warning for the Cape & Islands. A Wind Advisory for parts of Southeastern New England too.
On Saturday the nor'easter drifts east and weakens. However a cold front will bring us some additional clouds. Saturday is looking mainly dry with some sun developing in the afternoon. It will still be a bit breezy and cool with highs in the low 60s.
A weak cold front will move through late Saturday night but it looks to move through dry. Sunday is looking nice with more sunshine and milder temperatures. a fast moving impulse may bring us a period of rain Sunday night but it looks to zip along and should be out of the area in time for Columbus Day! So we still expect mostly sunny, pleasant conditions for the holiday with highs in the upper 60's.
