SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cool and breezy weather continues into tonight for western Mass and most of New England thanks to a coastal storm.
This early season nor’easter will continue to bring the worst of the wind-swept rain to the coast, Cape and Islands and warnings/advisories for wind as well as flooding threats continue. Meanwhile in western Mass, wind gusts occasionally reach 20-30mph from the north-northeast this evening through Friday.
High pressure to our north has helped us stay mainly rain-free today, but the occasional shower may come through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s for most through Friday morning.
Low pressure off the coast will gradually weaken Friday. Our weather looks mainly dry with only slight chances for spotty showers. Clouds linger along with a northerly breeze that will occasionally gust to 20-30mph. Wind will become lighter and any showers should diminish by Friday evening. Temperatures will be a tough call again, with any breaks of sunshine making a big difference. We most likely remain in the upper 50s with some 60s possible.
Our weather over the weekend looks more pleasant with lingering clouds Saturday, then some breaks of sun later in the day. A dry cold front comes through Saturday night, followed by another shot of dry air for Sunday. We should end the weekend seasonable with some good sunshine.
Pleasant weather continues for Columbus Day with highs around 70. Tuesday should be a touch cooler as clouds increase, but dry weather looks to continue. Our next cold front looks to arrive Wednesday with warmer temperatures and a bit of a muggy feel ahead of it. Periods of rain and even a rumble of thunder are possible Wednesday evening, then we turn windy and dry for Thursday.
