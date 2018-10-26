SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday will be a First Warning Weather Day as a nor'easter moves into southern New England.
Wet weather arrives after 3-4am and begins as a cold rain in the valley with a small chance for some wet snowflakes to mix in. In the hills, wet weather could begin as all snow and minor accumulation of an inch or two is possible in the higher terrain and mainly on the grass. Any mixing in the hills should change to rain, but above 1500 feet, snow could keep mixing in. Rain may be heavy at times throughout the day and totals will reach 1-2” for most.
Wind out of the northeast will increase and gusts peak Saturday afternoon-reaching 35 to 45mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County from 5am to 5pm Saturday as isolated gusts approach 50mph in the highest spots.
Impacts from the storm should be fairly minor in western Mass with a slight risk for isolated street flooding in poor drainage areas. Isolated wind damage could occur, leading to power outages-which is a low threat, but our main concern with this storm. High elevation snow should also be minor and roads likely won’t get covered or stay covered for long as temps climb above freezing.
Scattered showers and drizzle may be around Saturday night through Sunday morning, but rain will be light. Temps hover in the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning Sunday, then will climb into the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind will shift out of the southwest and won’t be nearly as strong as Saturday.
Another area of low pressure will quickly move through on Monday with a period of light rain for the morning and early afternoon. We dry out Monday evening and bright sunshine returns Tuesday. Temperatures remain below normal with highs near 50 both days. A milder trend begins Wednesday as highs finally return to normal and may even hit 60. Our weather becomes unsettled again with more clouds on Halloween and a return of showers for Thursday and Friday.
