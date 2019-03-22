SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong low pressure continues to move away to the northeast overnight. However, energy moving around the low will bring a round of snow in the Berkshires and hill towns, resulting in several inches of accumulation. The valley may see snow showers for a time overnight as well.
Winter Weather Advisories continue for the hilltowns and southern Berkshire County through Saturday morning and a Winter Storm Warning continues for northern Berkshire.
Snow will be heavy at times tonight and overnight in the hills, resulting in 2-6” of accumulation with higher elevations seeing the most snow. In northern Berkshire County, 6-9” is possible. While the valley should see snow showers, not much should come of it with scattered coatings to possibly an inch in spots. Roads may be slick through Saturday morning as temps fall into the low 30s.
Winds will stay gusty overnight and Saturday with gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph at times. No Wind Advisories are up for now as this is just below criteria. However, isolated tree damage or power outages in the hills are possible due to the wind and snow. Snow ends Saturday morning and skies clear throughout the day. Gusty wind will keep our high temps in the 30s to low 40s feeling about 5-10 degrees colder.
Our weekend will end much nicer in western Mass with temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 50s Sunday! High pressure to our south will keep skies mostly sunny and a breeze from the west. Clouds will begin to build in the afternoon and skies turn mostly cloudy Sunday night. On Monday, a cold front moving southward will bring a chance for rain and snow showers in the morning. Little to no accumulations of snow expected.
After some scattered wet and winter weather early Monday, we will see clearing skies and falling temperatures. Unseasonably cool conditions will linger Tuesday with a little improvement Wednesday with abundant sunshine as strong high pressure takes over. High pressure moves east and sets up a warm up for the end of the week with highs nearing 60 by Friday.
