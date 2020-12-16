SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings in effect from this evening into tomorrow afternoon for most of central and southern New England, including Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties.
Things are still on track for a major snowstorm for much of the area with the peak of the storm tonight into tomorrow morning.
It will remain cold and dry this afternoon as clouds continue to increase. High pressure to our north will keep us dry into the evening. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 20's with a light breeze.
Snow will overspread western Mass between 7-9pm then quickly pick up in intensity. By midnight we will likely have a couple of inches on the ground.
Low pressure moves up the coast and tracks south of Long Island and then passes south of the Cape, a perfect track for western Mass. to get big snows.
Snow will be moderate to heavy at time into tomorrow morning. There will be some blowing and drifting of the snow as well. A wide spread foot of snow with some spots seeing as much as 18" seems likely for western Mass and much of southern New England. The falling and blowing snow will make travel next to impossible tonight into tomorrow morning.
Temperatures remain very cold through the storm with readings in the teens and lower 20's, so snow will be light and fluffy and pile up fast! Widespread power outages are not a big concern, since the snow will be light in nature, and winds will pick up they will not be damaging, but an isolated outage is possible.
Steady snow will end by lunch-time, but a few flurries and snow showers will linger into the afternoon. It will stay cold and breezy with temperatures in the low to middle 20's. Wind Chills will stay in the single digits and teens.
Cold remains in place Friday and Saturday with single digit temps at night and highs near freezing. Temperatures moderate back to near 40 by Sunday and Monday. Our weather looks mainly dry through Monday, but there are a few weak disturbances that may bring some rain or snow showers to the area.
