SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect Until 1PM

Snow moved in last night and ramped up quickly. It came down heavy at times into the morning hours. Snow will come down at varying rates of intensity then wind down by early afternoon. So far, most of the valley has picked up a solid foot of snow with up to 18"+ in the hills and parts of Franklin County.

Road conditions will improve as the snow tapers off, however there will still be some blowing and drifting of the snow.

It will remain cold and windy this afternoon with temperatures in the teens and 20's keeping wind chills in the single digits. The wind will continue to gust to 30 mph.

Low pressure will move away tonight as skies clear and the wind diminishes. It will be frigid with temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cold with highs near 30. The wind will be on the lighter side. Saturday will stay quiet and cold with highs once again near 30. Both tomorrow and Saturday morning's will be frigid with temperatures in the single digits. We may see a rain or snow shower on Sunday with a passing disturbance. Temperatures climb into the 40s early next week. A strong cold front may bring rain or rain changing to snow the middle of next week.