SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings in effect from tonight at 7pm through 1pm tomorrow.
We have a major snowstorm on the way with the peak of the storm late tonight into tomorrow morning.
It's cold and dry out there now and we could see a little morning sunshine, High pressure to our north will keep western Mass dry and cold through the day with increasing afternoon clouds. High temperatures struggle to reach 30 degrees with a light northerly breeze. Snow with our nor’easter arrives between 7-9pm this evening and snow becomes heavy after midnight.
A major snowstorm will impact our region tonight through tomorrow. As low pressure moves up the coast and passes south of Long Island, heavy bands of snow will pass through western Mass. The worst of the storm will occur from after midnight to mid-morning tomorrow, but the snow wont completely wide down until the early afternoon. It looks as though all of western Mass will see a wide spread foot of snow with some spots seeing as much as 18"
This nor’easter will produce gusty wind tomorrow as well with gusts of 30mph, which will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures remain very cold tomorrow with highs in the 20s, so expect a dry/fluffy snow this go around. Widespread power outages are not a big concern, but an isolated outage is always possible.
Very cold air remains in place Friday and Saturday with single digit temps at night and highs near freezing. Temperatures warm back to near 40 by Sunday and Monday. Our weather looks mainly dry through Monday, but there are a few weak disturbances that may bring some rain or snow showers to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.