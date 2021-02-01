SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of western Mass through 5AM Tuesday as a powerful Nor'easter brings significant snow to western Mass and much of Northeast.
Light snow has overspread the valley and will slowly ramp up into the afternoon. There's plenty of cold air in place so the snow is having no problem sticking to untreated surfaces. The snow will come down moderate to heavy at times this afternoon through the first half of tonight reducing visibility and make travel hazardous. Snow fall rates across parts of the area will be up to 1" per hour later today, from time to time.
It look as though we'll see 6-12" of snow in the valley with over a foot in the hills and across Worcester County. Portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey could see upwards of 2 feet of snow and are currently projected to be jackpot locations.
The breezy will pick up this afternoon with some blowing and drifting of the snow as well. Temps will stay in the 20's and with the wind it will feel like it's in the single digits and teens. The storm is a bit quicker so the snow will likely wind down around to snow showers around midnight or so.
Low pressure will move tomorrow, but there will be lots of left over clouds and a few flurries. However, we are not expecting any additional accumulation. Conditions will improve overnight, but there will be plenty of snow on the ground with slippery spots and snow covered roads. We'll get some melting tomorrow with temps in the middle 30's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.