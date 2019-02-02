SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another frigid start this morning with temperatures below zero. The good news is there is a moderating trend headed our way this weekend into early next week.
Behind a cold front that will push through the region this evening, temperatures drop back to the upper teens to lower 20s tonight-around normal. Sunday will be a decent day with sun and patchy clouds along with temperatures climbing to around 40 in the afternoon.
A ridge continues to build in the East for early next week, allowing unseasonably warm temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Highs should reach upper 40s to mid-50s across western Mass! The timing of a cold front will determine how mild Tuesday gets and if it holds off until the evening, we could see some 60s in southern New England! A shower or two is possible with the front, but most stay dry.
The second half of the week will be cooler, but around average for early February. We will be tracking a storm system moving across the country during the week, which arrives in New England by late Thursday into Friday. There is a chance we stay all rain, but also a threat for some ice-at least to start. Stay tuned for updates next week!
