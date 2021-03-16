SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have a new record low for today, March 16th. We got down to 10 degrees breaking the old record low in Springfield which was 11 degrees, set in 1970.
Weak low pressure will head our way, but high pressure moving off shore will keep things dry and it will not be as cold. While still below normal for mid-March, we should top off near 40 in the lower valley. (Normal is 45 for March 16th) The wind will be much lighter, but clouds increase and skies turn cloudy by the late afternoon. We may see a spot shower or flurry but that is about all.
Clouds linger tomorrow, but some sunshine works in as systems passes sout of the area. Temperatures continue to rise and highs should be into the lower 50's tomorrow and Thursday.
A powerful storm moving through the Plains, bringing severe weather to the South will slide south of New England Thursday night into Friday. We will be on the "cold" side of this storm so we are not going to see any severe weather but a period of rain is likely Thursday night into Friday morning.
Cold air will drain in Thursday night enough so that rain may end as a period of wet snow Friday morning with some accumulation possible, especially in the hill towns and Berkshires, but perhaps in the valley too. Either way, its blustery and cold on Friday with temperatures staying in the 30's. A gusty breeze will make it feel like it's in the teens and 20's.
However, our temperature roller coaster ride continues. A big dome of high pressure builds in over the weekend, bringing back sunny skies and milder temperatures. Readings will reach near 50 on Saturday then near 60 on Sunday. The first weekend of spring is looking very "spring-like." The spring equinox takes place Saturday morning at 5:37 am and we may have an extended stretch of beautiful spring weather lasting well into next week, with a few days over 60!
