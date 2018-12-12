SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It' wasn't quite as this morning as an upper level disturbanced through with some clouds and a few flurries. This system continues to head east and now we have plenty of sunshine out there.
Today's temperatures profile will be similar to yesterday's with highs in the low to mid 30's however a northwest breeze will make it feel about 5 degrees colder.
Strong high pressure builds in tonight, allowing for temperatures to free-fall. As the wind goes calm under a clear sky, temperatures dip into the single digits in many spots.
Tomorrow will be another cold day with highs around freezing with a light breeze and quite a few clouds as another weak system moves through the area. There may be a few flurries around but they will be few and far between.
Our weather pattern will finally undergo a change this weekend. Milder temps will move in by Friday afternoon with high temperatures into the lower 40s. We haven't cracked 40 degrees in over a week.
Our next storm will be on the way bring clouds our way by Friday afternoon. Low pressure will bring a period of rain Friday night through midday Saturday. There may be some pockets of freezing rain to deal with, but this looks to be a mainly rain event for us. There’s a lot of uncertainty for Sunday and Monday and our weather may remain unsettled but this is still very much "up in the air."
- Today: Early clouds then mostly sunny, brisk. Highs: 28-36
- Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Lows: 4-14
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. A few flurries. Highs: 27-33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.