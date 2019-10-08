SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Weak high pressure is trying to work into western Mass this afternoon but some clouds will linger in Greater Springfield while we see a decent amount of sunshine across Franklin County. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60s.
A coastal system will develop in the Atlantic over the next 24 hours along a stalled out front. This system will meander off shore through at least Friday. This means clouds, periods of rain and wind will dominate the end of the work week.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cool with showers creeping in for the afternoon. The breeze will freshen out of the Northeast as the storm strengthens. It will stay cool with temperatures in the 50's.
Thursday and Friday look rainy, chilly and raw with a gusty Northeasterly breeze. The heaviest rain may fall on Thursday with up to 1" of rain likely. Rain totals will be higher across Eastern New England, especially the Cape and Islands. Here in Western Massachusetts the wind my gust up to 35 mph from time to time both Thursday and Friday and up to 60 mph across coastal areas of New England. Total rain fall amounts over the two and a half day period will range from 1-3" across Western Massachusetts with higher amounts east.
Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will likely stay in the low to mid 50's with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40's.
This system (Nor'easter) may drift east and weaken in time for the weekend, which means things will dry out. There is still lots of uncertainty for the weekend though. Either way It looks like a weak cold front will move through Saturday night with a shower or two. This front will boot the ocean storm out-to-sea. So things are more likely to dry out for Sunday and Columbus Day as temperatures come back up into the 60's with increasing amounts of sunshine.
