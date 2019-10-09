SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We'll be tracking a strong ocean storm over the next few days. The storm will meander off shore and will bring major impacts to Eastern Mass. The Cape and Island. We will get fringe affects with clouds, some rain and wind through at least Friday.
Clouds will win out this morning. It will be cool today with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. Showers will creep into western Mass as the day goes on. So things will go downhill for this afternoon, especially in the valley and points east.
Clouds and periods of mainly light rain will stick around tomorrow and through most of Friday as well. It will stay cool and breezy with highs in the lower to mid 50's and overnight lows in the 40's.
Rain totals here in Western Mass over the next couple of day will be between .5" to 2". The wind will gust up to 35 mph tomorrow and Friday. We are not expecting flooding rain or wide spread damaging winds.
The Cape, Islands, and southeastern Mass will see the brunt of the storm -- strong, gale-force wind and heavy rain. Winds here could gust over 60 mph with rain totals over 4". A Flood Watch is in effect for Southeastern Mass. and a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Cape & Islands.
It looks as though conditions will slowly improve as we head into the weekend, as the nor'easter drifts east and weakens.
A weak cold front will move through Saturday night with a shower or two, helping to kick the storm out to sea. Most of the weekend is looking dry with temperatures returning to the 60's.
Columbus Day is looking mostly sunny with temperatures returning to the 60s.
