SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories remains in effect until 1pm.
The remnants of Zeta brought a soaking 1 to 2 inches of rain and now the upper level low is bringing western Mass. it's first snow of the season.
Low pressure will continue to track south of southern New England and will slide out-to-sea this afternoon.
Snow will continue into the early afternoon. Most see 1 to 2 inches of wet snow, especially on grassy surfaces. There will be higher amount in the hills with some spots up to 5". Temperatures will hover around freezing through the early afternoon. Snow tapers by early afternoon then skies give way to some sunshine. There will be melting this afternoon, but then watch out for refreeze as temperatures plunge overnight.
Isolated to scattered power outages are possible with the combination of wet snow, leaves and a wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Cold air settles in tonight into tomorrow morning with record cold possible. Temps will fall into teens and lower 20's by morning. (Record low 18 in 2011) High pressure will keep wind calm and skies sunny for tomorrow, but we stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s. Temperatures should drop fast tomorrow evening so prep for dry, cold weather for trick-or-treating!
A brief warm up is on tap for Sunday with highs climbing back to near normal in the afternoon. Temps will reach into the low to mid 50's.
Ahead of a cold front, we turn breezy and cloudy, then a few showers are possible late Sunday as the front moves through. Behind the front, we turn much colder with highs only in the 30's to near 40 on Monday! It will be windy as well as we get stuck between departing low pressure and building high pressure. Wind chills will be in the 20's.
A few flurries are possible Monday with a strong flow out of the Northwest. Tuesday will feature cold, windy conditions as well with a disturbances moving through in the morning. It may lead to a few snow showers Election Day morning. Temps again only reach near 40.
We have a big change by the end of the week. A southerly flow will take over as a ridge builds in the east. It will bring in above normal temperatures with readings perhaps into the 60's by Thursday.
