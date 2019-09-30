SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warm front is moving through this morning and will bring a few spotty showers for your morning commute. Most of us will see a fairly dry morning with mostly cloudy skies, but you might want the umbrella just to be safe. It's a milder start too with temperatures in the 50's.
Behind the front, expect warmer temperatures today to come in on a gusty south-southwest breeze. Highs this afternoon will reach into the middle to upper 70s with a bit more sunshine and wind gusting to 20 mph.
With a strong cold front to our west we will stay warm and rather muggy tomorrow too. As the cold front nears, dew points will continue to rise into the middle and upper 60s. It will be breezy, warm and mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers and a spot thunderstorm as the front comes through. Severe weather is unlikely, but downpours are possible.
A cold front will be to our south Thursday, meanwhile Canadian high pressure passes to our north and northeast with much cooler air. All of New England will see temperatures fall below normal with highs likely staying in the 50's. Skies stay mostly cloudy and rain is likely later in the day but most of the day will be dry. The bulk of the rain falls Thursday night and will end early Friday morning, skies will clear giving way to afternoon sunshine with a gusty breeze. It will be chilly with highs in the 50's!
High pressure builds in Friday night, allowing for drier weather and some of the coldest temperatures of the season. We may see temps fall to around freezing Saturday morning, which would give us likely frost and possibly our first freeze. Saturday looks like a perfect October day with sunshine and cool temps. More clouds drift in Sunday but the day looks dry with highs in the middle 60s. The weekend overall is looking very nice just cool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.