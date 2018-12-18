SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's bright and sunny but cold and windy this morning! Temperatures are in the 20's but wind chills are in the single digits!
Today will remain mainly sunny. It will be frigid today from start to finish! Temperatures this afternoon struggle to reach 30 degrees in most spots and wind chills should hover in the teens and 20s all day. In fact, wind chills in the hills may be stuck in the single digits.
Wind tapers off tonight as high pressure builds to our south. With mostly clear skies, and much less wind temps should fall to near 10 degrees.
High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow and our wind will shift out of the southwest-bringing in milder temps through Thursday with continued dry weather. Temperatures will come up to near 40 tomorrow and into the middle 40's on Thursday.
Clouds increase Thursday ahead of our next storm-an 'inside runner' that will bring rain and a gusty breeze to our area Friday. Rain will begin late Thursday night and rain may be heavy at times Friday.
Drier air will rush in Friday evening, bringing an end to rain. Temperatures will shoot sore on Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Behind the storm, cooler air holds off until Sunday and the weekend looks mostly dry. There is a chance for some or flurries or light snow on Monday-for Christmas Eve Day, but confidence is low at this point.
Today: Sunny, windy and cold. Highs: 24-32 (WC teens & single digits)
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows: 8-14 (Diminishing Wind)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: 34-40
