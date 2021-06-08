SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and any lingering thunderstorms continue to diminish this evening, but Flash Flood Watches are up for all of western Mass through 10pm.
Rain will gradually taper off this evening with a few isolated showers and a thunderstorm possible tonight and overnight. We remain warm and muggy with lows back to around 70.
We continue with our heat wave for 1 more day after hitting highs in the low 90s today. Wednesday should get back to 90 in the early afternoon with high humidity and mostly cloudy skies, but Heat Advisories are not expected to continue.
A cold front moving southward will likely spark some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Like today, any storms will likely produce heavy rain and possibly bring some gusty breezes. Showers and storms should wrap up around dinnertime.
Skies clear out Wednesday night, which should give us a nice view Thursday morning of the partial solar eclipse, which happens around 5:30am.
A much drier air mass rolls in for Thursday thanks to building high pressure to our north. We have a warm, sunny day, but a much less humid one! We stay refreshing to end the week, but cooler temperatures in the 70s are on tap as high pressure moves to our northeast, bringing in a flow off the Atlantic.
A wave of low pressure will be moving through the mid-Atlantic Friday into the weekend, which will bring in more clouds, but showers should stay to our south. A spot shower can’t be ruled out, but most remain dry. Temperatures look to stay in the 70s through the weekend, then we turn warmer and more humid Monday with afternoon showers and storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.