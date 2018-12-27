SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – We are looking at another dry today with some sun. An area of low pressure will pass to our west tomorrow bringing a wintry mix to rain for tomorrow.
High pressure will give us a dry, cold and bright start today. It will be a seasonably chilly December day with highs in the middle 30s for most. High, thin clouds will build throughout the afternoon in advance of our next storm, but wet weather holds off until Friday morning-so we’ve got another dry day on tap.
Another ‘inside runner’ storm will approach on Friday. Low pressure will stay well to our west, so overall, we are on the warm side of the system-which means mainly rain for western Mass. However, surface high pressure will help to trap cold air at the ground, which will lead to a risk for a wintry mix at the start of the storm Friday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire county from 1 am Friday until 9 am Friday. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 am through 10 am Friday. We could see up to 1 inch of snow and sleet along with a glaze of ice. The Advisory begins at 1am Friday morning and ends around 10am. Everyone will switch to rain (which should happen fast in the valley) and up to 1 inch is expected by the end of the day. It will be a brisk day, but strong to damaging wind is not expected and our flood risk is low-especially compared to last Friday.
We turn blustery Saturday behind the departing low, which will help to usher in colder air. Temperatures will still be in the 40s with a few lingering showers possible early. Colder air builds Saturday night with temps back to the teens by Sunday morning. High pressure will keep Sunday dry and cold with highs struggling to reach freezing.
Our final day of the year will be dry and seasonable with building clouds. Low pressure moving toward the Northeast may bring a wintry mix for New Year’s Eve. Snow, sleet and rain should stay light, but will continue into early Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, wet weather will end and temps return to near 40.
- Today: Sun & high clouds. Highs: 35-39
- Tonight: Cloudy skies with a wintry mix after midnight. Lows: 22-26
- Tomorrow: Early wintry mix to rain. Highs: 46-50
