SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's official, another heat wave! For the third day in a row temperatures have crossed the 90 degree mark! And this afternoon will remain oppressive with temperatures reaching into the middle 90s. (Record high 96 in 1949/2002) Dew points will stay near 70 putting the heat index near 100 degrees, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday's heat index.
With the oppressive heat and humidity a Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM. There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect until 11. We will again see a chance for isolated pop-up showers and storms but they will be few and far in-between. Most of us will end up rain-free.
A cold front is on the way tomorrow, which will bring us a stormier day with scattered showers and storms. It will remain very humid and hot with highs around 90. The best chance for storms will be throughout the afternoon and evening, with a few possibly becoming strong to severe. Wet weather chances diminish at night.
Less humid air will gradually build in Thursday as high pressure over the Great Lakes expands eastward. We will get a few nice weather days with sunshine and clouds along with high temps back to the 80s-and most importantly, dew points back to the 50s. The weekend is looking mainly dry and warm for now with comfortable nights.
