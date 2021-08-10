SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday from 11am to 8pm for all of western Mass…
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from Thursday morning to Friday evening…
Clouds remain stubborn today from a slowly departing upper low. However, breaks of sun are expected into the evening with continued warm, humid conditions.
A spot shower or weak thunderstorm is possible across western Mass this evening and overnight as an upper level disturbance swings through. Humid and warm overnight with lows only dipping into the 60s to around 70. Areas of fog and low clouds are expected through sunrise.
Oppressive heat and humidity will begin Wednesday and last through Friday across southern New England. Heat Advisories are up for Wednesday as highs climb into the lower 90s with some afternoon sun. Breezy with a southwest wind gusting to 20mph at times and very humid with dew points around 70. The heat index will approach 95 in the Berkshires and hill towns to 100 in the valley.
Temperatures continue to climb Thursday and may reach upper 90s in the Pioneer Valley. With a possible heat index of 105-110, an excessive heat watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday. We will see partly cloudy skies both days along with a risk for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. With the high heat and humidity, any storms may produce very heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
A cold front will come into New England on Saturday, bringing everyone a better shot at a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures remain very warm along with high humidity, but we may not make it to 90. Once the front goes through, temperatures cool nicely and we wake up to some 50s Sunday morning. Sunday into early next week is trending more seasonable and less humid with dry weather.
