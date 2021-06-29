SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures reached into the middle 90s yesterday, and combined with dew points near 70 the index values topped 100, and we will do it again today!
With a high of 96 we missed the record by one degree yesterday, and we will challenge record highs again today and tomorrow. The record for today, June 29th is 95 set in 2012/1944, and tomorrow, June 30th, the record high is 96 set in 1964 (Westover A.R.B.)
With all the heat and humidity a Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 7PM Wednesday and for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties (Hill towns) and Berkshire County until 7PM Tuesday.
With the excessive heat and humidity today and tomorrow remain First Warning Weather Days! Be sure to take plenty of breaks if you are working outside over the next two days, stay hydrated and wear light weight, and light colored clothing. Heat illnesses affects sensitive populations much faster so keep an eye on elderly neighbors and little ones. Also be sure to keep the pets inside, limiting their time outdoors.
High pressure off shore will pump in the heat and humidity again today and tomorrow with daytime highs reaching back into the middle 90's both days with lows tonight and tomorrow night in the 70's.
We may see a spot shower or storm today, but most will stay dry. As a cold front approaches tomorrow shower and storms chance go up. A few storms tomorrow afternoon and evening could be severe with isolated damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The front will move through slowly on Thursday keeping clouds and a few showers around. Low pressure will ride along the front Thursday night bringing a period of heavy rain and some thunder. Behind low pressure It will be much cooler and drier. Highs on Friday look to stay in the lower 70's as things slowly dry out.
The weekend is still very much in question at this point however there are signs that high pressure will nudge the front further to our south allowing for us to stay cooler and drier with temperatures in the 70's. Stay tuned!
