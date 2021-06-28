SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The heat and humidity are on through Wednesday with temperatures into the 90's and feel-like temperatures near 100!
We reached 90 yesterday and temperatures will be a few degrees hotter today. It's a warm start too, with temperatures in the 70's now, and readings will soar reaching 90 by noon and into the mid-90's for highs this afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will reach near 100!
With all the heat and humidity a Heat Advisory remains in effect for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until Wednesday at 7PM and for the rest of western Mass from 11am today through 7PM Tuesday.
High pressure off shore will pump in the heat and humidity through Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach into the middle 90's with nighttime lows only near 70.
Aside for an isolated storm today and tomorrow we will stay rain free. As a cold front approaches on Wednesday shower and storm chances go up. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain. The front will move through slowly on Thursday bringing numerous showers, downpour and a few storms. It will be cooler but still humid. Things will be much cooler and drier on Friday, possibly lasting into the long, holiday weekend.
Be sure to take plenty of breaks if you are working outside over the next three days, stay hydrated and wear light weight and light colored clothing. Heat illnesses affects sensitive populations much faster so keep an eye on elderly neighbors and little ones. Also be sure to keep the pets inside, limiting their time outdoors.
