SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A weak upper level disturbance is crossing overhead this evening and bringing some scattered clouds along with snow showers and flurries for the Berkshires.
Only scattered flurries or a brief period of light snow is expected in the hill towns this evening. The valley should remain dry with maybe a flurry or two. Skies clear back out tonight and temperatures return to the lower teens for most-another frosty night!
High pressure is in control for Sunday, giving us a very cold start to the day. As the high shifts eastward, a light southwesterly breeze will kick in and temps should make it above freezing everywhere with middle to upper 30s in the lower valley. Plenty of sunshine is on tap with some high, thin clouds later in the day.
Scattered clouds and cold temps expected for Monday morning and our work and school week will begin with no weather issues. Our trend is cold though and that will last through mid-week with another shot of Arctic air diving in for Tuesday through Thursday. An upper level disturbance will swing through Tuesday night into Wednesday with an increase in wind and a shot of colder air. Wednesday looks the coldest with highs near 30 and a wind chill.
Temperatures begin to moderate by the end of the week with as a ridge builds into the East. While it doesn’t look to long-lived, it will bring a much needed break in the cold with highs in the 40s both Friday and Saturday. We are tracking a strong area of low pressure that will move in from the southwest with likely rain for late Friday and Saturday.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows: 7-14
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs: 33-38
- Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs: 33-38
