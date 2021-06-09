SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our heat wave is coming to an end! We did hit 90 in Springfield, making it Day 5 in this stretch, but a cold front coming through tonight will push this hot, humid air mass out.
A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible early this evening as a cold front pushes south through our area. Any storms that develop will likely bring very heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning along with a chance for strong to damaging wind gusts.
After sunset, any showers diminish and skies turn partly cloudy to mostly clear. The Heat Advisory expires at 8pm and we turn cool and comfortable overnight. A light northerly breeze will bring in this cooler air mass and many will fall into the 50s by sunrise. *Viewing should be great for the partial solar eclipse, which peaks at 5:33AM.
High pressure builds to our north Thursday, keeping us dry and comfortable. It will be a warm day though with highs hitting lower to middle 80s for most. Breezes remain light out of the north and we see plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures finally return to near normal over the next several days and after a weekend of 40s and rain, then mid-90s and sun… a weekend of 70s will feel nice! Temperatures should hit mid 70s both Friday and Saturday, then warm a bit more Sunday.
We will see more clouds Friday and Saturday as low pressure passes through the mid-Atlantic. We will keep that dry, refreshing air mass through the weekend with highs in the 70s. A spot shower can’t be ruled out Saturday with a passing upper level disturbance, but most stay dry.
A cold front approaches Sunday, bringing a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, so we will need to watch. Unsettled conditions continue through Monday.
