SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a pretty nice day here in western Mass with seasonably cool temps and good sunshine. High clouds came in this afternoon and will stick around tonight in advance of our next storm system.
Temperatures fall quickly this evening into the lower and middle 30s. Wet weather arrives late this evening and overnight and should start as a cold rain for the valley. However, a few pockets of wet snow/sleet and rain are possible, but they will be brief. Farther north and up in elevation, an inch or two of snow/sleet is possible overnight. Any slushy accumulations in the hill towns should melt by sunrise.
Rain becomes heavy at times for the morning commute through roughly 11am-Noon. Around an inch of rain is expected-not quite enough to cause a big flooding concern. Some minor, isolated flooding may occur in the morning as rain falls heavily. Rain tapers off around Noon and we dry out in the afternoon with highs getting back to the middle and upper 40s. Winds increase behind the departing low and we turn blustery for the afternoon and evening with gusts to 20-30mph.
Gusty wind will persist on Wednesday out of the northwest, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures Wednesday get stuck in the lower and middle 30s, with a significant wind chill as winds gust to 30-40mph. It will feel like teens and single digits Wednesday morning! By Wednesday evening, high pressure builds in with lighter wind and colder air. Temps Wednesday night fall into the mid-teens and even some single digits!
Our next storm rolls in by the end of the week as low pressure heads up the coast. This storm will bring another round of heavy precip and gusty wind, however, this time high pressure will be to our north with colder air. We should see a period of a wintry mix (even in the valley) late Thursday night into Friday morning. We turn to rain that may be heavy at times Friday along with increasing wind as low pressure moves through. More details on winter precip type and amounts over the next few days.
- Tonight: Rain developing late, brief hill town mix. 31-37.
- Tuesday: Morning rain tapers to afternoon showers. Highs: 42-48
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold! Highs: 30-36
