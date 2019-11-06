SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure to our south is keeping weather cold and dry across western Mass this evening. Skies remain clear tonight and wind becomes light and variable, allowing temperatures to quickly fall to the upper 20s and low 30s. High, thin clouds increase toward dawn, which should keep temps near freezing for the morning commute with very brief sun possible.
Clouds build quickly Thursday morning and most of the day looks overcast. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will climb into the low 50s by the afternoon with a good southwest breeze that may gust to 20mph at times. The morning will be dry, but rain should start moving in around and after 2pm from northwest to southeast as a cold front approaches. Low pressure forming along the front will bring a good, soaking rain for the evening that will transition to snow in the hill towns and Berkshires.
The first snowfall of the season is looking likely for the Berkshires Thursday. Snow should begin mixing in by the evening and will taper off by 11pm or so with minor accumulations of a trace to 2 inches in the highest elevations. Snow will stick mainly to the grass and elevated surfaces with the road staying wet, but as temps fall Thursday night, roads could turn a bit icy. The valley on the other hand will see mainly rain. Some mixing is possible in the hills, but accumulations look very light. Springfield may not see any snow as precip tapers off by midnight.
Cold. That will be the big story for the next week. Friday will be a dry, sunny day with a gusty northwest breeze. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 30s and wind chills hover in the 20s most of the day, then teens by the evening. Saturday will also be a dry day with a frigid start and unseasonably cool afternoon. By Sunday, temperatures finally come back to the 40s to near 50, but a mainly dry cold front will keep clouds around. The hills could see a rain or snow shower.
Veterans Day continues to look milder compared to earlier this week. Highs Monday should return to the 40s with more clouds than sunshine. Our next big shot of cold will be rolling in with a deep trough for midweek. Developing low pressure Tuesday may turn into a nor’easter for New England with rain and snow possible. At this point, there isn’t much info on precip types or track, but confidence is high that we get slammed with another shot of brutally cold air for mid to late week.
