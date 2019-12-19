SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As advertised, today has been sunny and very cold. Wind chills have lingered in the single digits most of the day in the valley, where temps hit around 20. The colder hills only got into the teens this afternoon and continue to feel around and slightly below 0.
Very dry air is in place tonight and skies remain clear. Temperatures will return to the single digits for most with a lighter breeze, however wind likely won’t become calm overnight. Expect a bit of a wind chill, from around 0 to -10.
Friday will be another bright, sunny day with temperatures looking about 10 degrees warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. Wind remains on the light side.
Below normal temperatures continue into Saturday as highs near freezing. We will see more clouds due to an upper level disturbance, but our weather remains dry under high pressure. As this high moves to our south and east, a southwesterly flow develops and we finally start returning to near normal temperatures.
Sunday to Tuesday we stay mild and dry in between storm systems to our north and south. Temperatures each day should hit 40s, then return to the 20s at night. Christmas Eve will stay mostly clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Christmas Day looks mainly dry with more clouds and cooler temps in the upper 30s. A weak system may bring some light snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
