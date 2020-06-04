SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A very toasty day across western Mass with most hitting temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon under strong June sunshine.
Tonight, clouds build along with increasing humidity. Spotty showers are possible mainly after midnight. A downpour or rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but nothing too nasty will come through.
Friday will be a humid day with temperatures returning to the middle 80s and possibly a few upper 80s. We will see more clouds throughout the day, but also breaks of sun-which will determine how warm we get. Scattered showers and thunderstorms flare up in the afternoon and evening, bringing potential heavy rain and lightning. Severe is unlikely, but with the high heat and humidity, an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out.
Spotty showers continue overnight into Saturday morning with temps holding near 70. A cold front will approach southern New England Saturday morning or afternoon and the timing will determine our severe risk. With a morning passage, expect mainly showers with a rumble of thunder. In the afternoon, storms are more likely and some may be severe-this is still something we are working on.
Humidity takes a big dive Saturday evening and night and we turn comfortable for the next several days. Patchy clouds linger Sunday with highs in the 70s. Spotty showers are possible Sunday midday, but we shouldn’t see much. Skies clear Sunday evening and we get sunny skies Monday to Wednesday thanks to strong high pressure! Night time temps slip into the 40s Sunday and Monday nights. Temps returns to the mid 80s Wednesday, then showers and storms are possible by Thursday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.