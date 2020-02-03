SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
We saw some good sunshine the second half of the day today, leading to high temperatures well into the 40s. Tonight, we start clear, but clouds will increase overnight as our weather pattern begins turning unsettled.
Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight as clouds build back across western Mass with an approaching warm front. There’s a slight risk for a shower or two in the morning Tuesday, mainly south of the Mass Pike.
Most of Tuesday is looking dry and quiet with a mainly cloudy sky. A shower or sprinkle is possible throughout the day, but we won’t see much, if anything. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 40s Tuesday afternoon.
A cold front will swing to our south Tuesday night and clouds should linger through Wednesday morning. A wave of wet weather looks to love along the front, but most of it should stay to our south. If we do manage to see anything, it would be rain or light snow. Skies should partially clear Wednesday afternoon as the front sags to the south, but temperatures remain in the 30s.
Our weather gets busier to end the week as multiple systems move across New England. Round 1 will be from Wednesday night through Thursday morning and will fall as snow to ice to rain. The Thursday morning commute may be highly impacted as a few inches of snow and some minor icing occur. We should see a change to rain Thursday afternoon in western Mass.
Round 2 will be Thursday night into Friday and will fall as heavy rain with a thunderstorm possible. Flooding is a concern and that potential will have to be watched. Friday morning looks wet with a gusty breeze and downpours that may slow the commute. Showers will taper off in the afternoon, possibly ending as snow showers in the hills. We turn dry and much colder for Saturday, then will have to watch for a snow or wintry mix potential Sunday.
