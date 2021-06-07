SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our first heat wave of 2021 is in full swing and we may see two more days with highs hitting 90 degrees or higher.
Today, we hit 95 degrees in Springfield after hitting 94 both Saturday and Sunday, breaking records. No records broken today and it’s unlikely we break any tomorrow or Wednesday.
Heat Advisories continue through 8PM Tuesday for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for high heat and humidity.
We’ve got a warm and muggy night in progress with lows only falling into the 60s to around 70. Skies should stay partly to mostly cloudy through sunrise.
Tuesday will be a hot and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms looking likely. While we don’t have much of a widespread severe threat, 1 or 2 storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts. Most storms we see will be big rain-makers (2 inches an hour) and if you see a few roll through, isolated flash flooding is possible.
A few showers may linger Tuesday night into Wednesday. A cold front will be moving south into southern New England Wednesday, continuing the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Similar to Tuesday, severe storms are unlikely, but big rain-makers are.
Finally, some relief! Canadian high pressure builds Thursday, allowing for much lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday should be our pick of the week with a nice breeze and partly cloudy skies.
Friday into the weekend is trending cooler and cloudier as high pressure moves to our northeast. This will keep our wind flow out of the east and northeast, which will bring in more clouds and keep temperatures in the 70s. That flow should shift more southerly Sunday and Monday, which will give us some warmer temps and possible spotty showers.
