SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Overcast skies have continued to dominate most of southern New England and will continue to do so for most the the day Sunday.
Temperatures will gradually increase to the low and mid 60s while a low pressure storm system migrates up the coast, potentially clipping southern New England, before being forced out to sea by a high pressure to our north. There remains a slight chance for some precipitation as a few showers may pop up in the western part of the state. Heavy rainfall should remain down toward the Cape and the islands.
Columbus day arrives with the sun returning, bringing temperatures back up to the 70 degrees mark, making for a pleasant holiday.
Much of next week is looking dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s each day. We will see a warm and cold front pass Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a low risk for a few showers. Temperatures will be the bigger weather story as they continue to trend around 5-10 degrees above normal for October, potentially with the chance to cross the 75 degree mark mid next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
