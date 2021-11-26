SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Black Friday begins damp with light rain or showers moving through western Mass. Showers gradually diminish in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Once the front passes, wind will shift and increase, ushering in colder air. Wind gusts out of the west may gust over 30mph and wind chills quickly fall into the teens and 20s. Snow showers are possible for the Berkshires and hills with some minor accumulations. The valley may see some flakes before wet weather ends completely.
Dry and cold Saturday with continued gusty breezes as low pressure deepens to our north. Wind gusts may again top 30-35mph and temperatures stay in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Wind chills likely linger in the 20s for the valley and teens for the hills with partly cloudy skies.
Winds ease Saturday night and Sunday, so it will be a cold morning with some sun early. Clouds increase quickly ahead of an approaching Clipper system and temperatures again get stuck in the 30s for most.
Low pressure approaches the mid-Atlantic Sunday afternoon, bringing scattered snow showers and flurries to southern New England. A secondary low forms off the coast and moves by the New England coast Monday. This coastal low will determine if we see accumulating snow (stronger) or just flurries and light snow showers (weaker). The latest forecast is for a weaker system that should bring snow showers with only minor accumulations and possibly briefly, lightly snow-covered roads. We stay chilly and breezy, but dry behind this system through mid-week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.