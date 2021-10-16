SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes have arrived! say goodbye to the mild and muggy weather. strong evening storms came through ahead of a cold front. There was even a tornado warning issued for Berkshire county! Some downpours along with a gusty wind can be expected through midnight.
Behind the cold front, wind will shift west-northwest and increase again Sunday. Cooler, refreshing air will rush in and temperatures return to normal Sunday and 50s Monday. Gusty breezes will likely produce a few lake-effect showers that drift into the hill towns and possibly the valley Sunday and Monday afternoons, but many will see dry weather.
A trough begins lifting out mid-week, allowing temperatures to begin warming back above normal. If wind becomes calm Monday night, we could wake up to some frost Tuesday morning, then highs climb back to the 60s with full sun. Wednesday and Thursday both look mild and dry, then shower chances increase for the end of the week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
