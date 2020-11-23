SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain has come to an end with most of us picking up between 1/2" - 1". The cold front has moved through and now behind the front clouds will give way to some sunshine as it turns blustery and remains chilly. Temperatures will stay in the 40's with wind gust up to 25 mph from time to time, making it feel cooler.
We will continue to dry out overnight with temperatures falling into the 20's and lower 30's. A light breeze will make feel a bit colder.
Tomorrow will be cold and blustery with temperatures in the lower 40's. We should see a decent amount of sunshine however the breeze will make it feel like it's in the 30's in the valley, and only in the 20's across the hills.
A warm front will lift through Wednesday with morning clouds and even a few flurries and snow showers around. There may be some coatings across the hill towns. It will be a cold, gray start, but we'll see a bit of afternoon sunshine as temperatures come up into the 40's.
Thanksgiving is looking cloudy and unsettled. Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 40's with a few showers around. We'll likely see many hours of dry conditions, so it's not looking like a washout. It will be rather mild with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50's. As low pressure develops off shore we may see a period of steady rain late in the day into Thursday night.
Behind this system, Friday is looking pleasant with a return to sunshine along with mild temperatures. Readings may reach near 60. We stay dry through the weekend as cooler, more seasonable slowly moves in.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
