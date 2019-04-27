SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a wet start this morning we saw some scattered showers this afternoon in parts of western Mass. While showers will end this evening another round of rain is headed our way tomorrow.
Chilly air remains overhead this weekend with highs in the 40s on Sunday. Low pressure will pass to our south, bringing a light rain to the valley-meanwhile, the hills and Berkshires may see snow showers! This time of year, it takes a very heavy snow for it to stick and accumulate, so if there’s any accumulation-it would be light and in the Berkshires. Rain ends Sunday evening with clearing skies and temps fall to around freezing by Monday morning.
We begin the work week with a little sunshine Monday as high pressure builds to our northwest. This should allow temps to climb to near 60-still below normal for late April. High clouds build and our unsettled pattern continues with showers back Tuesday morning, then again for Thursday and Friday. Wednesday may be another fairly nice day with seasonably cool temps and some sun.
