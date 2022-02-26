SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies will become partly cloudy tonight after seeing a good amount of sunshine this afternoon. A cold night is on the way once again with lows falling back into the upper single digits and lower teens.
Sunday will be slightly warmer as temperatures near 40 with winds shifting from a more southerly flow. An Arctic cold front will swing into New England Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the front, a healthy breeze builds and as the front comes through, more clouds roll in along with a few snow showers and maybe some squalls for the Berkshires. Wind shifts northwest and gusts could reach 20-40mph. Colder air dives in with the front and wind chills likely fall below 0 for Monday morning!
Monday will be clear and frigid across western Mass with highs in the lower to middle 20s. The good news is temperatures moderate fairly quick following Monday, but we do remain near and below normal for the first few days of March. A few fronts look to come through during the week, but not much wet weather is expected.
