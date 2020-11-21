SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a dry, mild day today a cold night is on the way as temperatures fall into the 20s. Clouds will increase on Sunday with the chance for rain increasing by Sunday night.
Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Combined with light winds that means temperatures will fall quickly tonight. Lows will fall back into the middle and upper 20s.
Tomorrow high pressure moves off the coast into the Canadian Maritimes and we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day with some breaks of sun. We stay dry through dinnertime. The rain rolls in tomorrow evening, starting off light-moderate and scattered. Intensity will increase as the night goes on With temperatures hovering near freezing, some light icing may occur in Berkshire county and along the east slopes of the Berkshires. Ice accumulation and impacts will be limited to potential road impacts. Not expecting any issues for buildup on trees or power outages. But, if your morning commute Monday takes you through the Berkshires give yourself extra time and exert caution.
Rain tapers off by mid day Monday and we stay dry through midweek, though it will be windy on Monday with gusts upwards of 20-25mph and breezy but less so on Tuesday. Tuesday also features the coldest temperatures of the week, with highs barely breaking into the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.
Then it's back to the 50s for the rest of the week, though we may see some passing showers overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Accumulation for that isn't looking to be much, but we will continue monitoring it as we get closer. Black Friday is looking to be dry and mild, whether you'll be heading out to the stores or shopping from home.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
