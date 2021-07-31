SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): After a dry day today we will see some clouds move back in tonight but it will remain dry. Another cool night is on the way as lows fall back into the lower 50s, with upper 40s not out of the question in some of the cooler spots.
Surface high pressure passes to our south tonight, bringing a flow back out of the southwest. Dew points will climb, but we still look dry and comfortable through Sunday morning. Sunday should be a warmer day with highs near 80 and a mix of sun and clouds. A front approaches Sunday evening and night with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
Dry and comfortable to slightly humid weather is on tap early next week with a nice day on tap Monday. High clouds move in Tuesday, but the day looks dry and seasonable. The forecast gets tricky mid to late week as showers look to linger just to our east.
Rain chances in western Mass increase Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Expect increasing humidity later in the week as well.
