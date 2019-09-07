SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dry day today there is the slight chance for a sprinkle this evening. Tomorrow will bring another dry day to close out the weekend and that dry stretch will stick around as we start off the new work week.
Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with just the slight chance for a sprinkle but many of us will remain dry. Winds will also become lighter as lows drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We'll also have less wind for Sunday and it will still pretty nice as high pressure builds at the surface and a trough sits overhead. Monday and Tuesday look dry, pleasant and cool as well but with lots of sunshine. A southerly flow develops Tuesday, bringing in more clouds and humidity with and a chance for rain by Wednesday.
