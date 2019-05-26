SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It felt more like summer out there this afternoon with temperatures rising into the 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The dry weather lingers into Memorial Day before showers return on Tuesday.
It's been a breezy afternoon with winds shifting to the west/northwest between 10-20 mph. Those winds will begin to diminish later tonight and under partly cloudy skies lows tonight will fall back into the lower to middle 50s. High pressure builds to our north for Memorial Day. Expect a dry, sunny Monday with low humidity and highs around 80-perfection!
Showers return along with cooler temperatures as everyone heads back to work and school Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look warm, more humid and unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely Thursday as a cold front moves through. Sunshine and 70s are back to end the week.
