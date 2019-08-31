SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a nice day to kick off this long holiday weekend and tomorrow is going to be another dry day for outdoor plans. Unfortunately Labor Day is looking rather wet with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon.
We can expect partly cloudy skies tonight and another cool night is on the way with lows dropping back into the lower 50s.
Clouds increase Sunday, but the day looks dry and mild with highs in the 70s. An approaching warm front and upper level disturbance will bring showers close by Sunday night and dew points will rise. Labor Day looks muggy and damp with showers expected in the morning. There is a low risk for thunderstorms later in the day, but severity will depend on where the warm front ends up. We will keep you posted.
Warm and humid weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, then dry, cooler air follows behind the front for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look dry, but high clouds from hurricane Dorian may be around depending on the track. There is still a lot of uncertainty on Dorian's track, so stay tuned for updates!
