SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a dry afternoon once again and it looks like the dry weather will stick around for the start of the work week
If you are heading to Foxborough tonight as the Patriots open the regular season you may want to bring a jacket. Temperatures at game time will be in the lower 60s with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s as the game goes on. Under partly cloudy skies overnight yet another cool night is on the way with lows dropping back into the upper 40s to around 50. It will be a cool start tomorrow morning as you get the kids off to the bus stop so a sweatshirt or jacket will probably be needed.
Monday and Tuesday look dry and pleasant with lots of sunshine. A southerly flow develops Tuesday, bringing in more clouds and humidity with and a chance for showers by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will rise into the upper 70s and perhaps lower 80s. Cooler temperatures look to return for the end of the week.
