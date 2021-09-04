SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful start to the holiday weekend with a good amount of sunshine. While the rest of the weekend will feature some clouds and the chance for showers, it will not be raining all the time. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows fall back into the lower and middle 50s.
Sunday will not be as nice as today, but much of the day will be rain free. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70's with a few morning showers and an afternoon spot shower possible. Labor Day is look warm and a bit muggy with highs near 80. There may be a few morning showers around as a weak front continues pushing through but much of the day will be dry and it will become slightly less humid in the afternoon. There could be stray PM storm as well.
Tuesday is looking sunny, warm and dry with highs near 80. A voguers system will move across eastern Canada on Wednesday. It will bring in warm, humid air quickly on Wednesday then the systems cold front will move through late in the day giving us the chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side depending out the timing of the front.
Cool, Dry weather returns to close out the week and start the weekend.
