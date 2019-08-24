SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite some clouds it was a pleasant afternoon to be outside with temperatures in the 70s. The dry weather will continue tonight and into tomorrow.
Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight as lows drop back into the middle 50s. Another night where we can open up the windows and continue to give the air conditioner a break.
An east-northeast breeze coming off the Atlantic will continue to bring cooler than normal temperatures to New England Sunday and Monday. Here in western Mass, our high temperatures look to climb into the lower and middle 70s both days with a mix of sun and patchy clouds. Along the eastern shore, temperatures may not get out of the 60s! Also, for those headed to the beach, spotty rain showers will be possible from the onshore flow.
Temperatures get chilly Sunday night into Monday morning as many fall into the middle and upper 40s under a mostly clear sky! Expect a chill in the air Monday morning as the kiddos head back to school! The start of the work week looks quiet and comfortable with slightly warmer temperatures by Tuesday, but we keep the low humidity. Dew points climb a bit Wednesday and much more for Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday from the front, but we may need to eye a system off the coast as well. Low pressure off the coast of Florida may develop into our next tropical system.
