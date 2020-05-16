SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend another mild and dry day is headed our way on Sunday. Cooler air returns for the start of the work week with the chance for showers.
Temperatures made it into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will move in tonight and it will be a cooler night as lows drop back into the upper 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
Clouds will continue to increase Sunday night and there will be the chance for showers late. Lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The forecast for Monday and Tuesday looks much cooler with highs only in the 50s. Tropical Depression one, which has formed off the Florida coast, will track to the north-northeast as we head into early next week. A system near the Great Lakes will also try and approach the region. We will also see a ridge of high pressure build to our north and that may wind up keeping most of the rain to our south. We could see some showers both Monday and Tuesday. Keep a close eye on the forecast as things can certainly change.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
