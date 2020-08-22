Don's Saturday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our stretch of summer weather will continue as we close out the weekend and heading into the beginning of the new work week. There will also be a daily shower, thunderstorm chance Sunday through Tuesday.

We could still see a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm this evening but skies will become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a mild night tonight as lows fall back into the lower 60s. 

A warm front will be to our northeast Sunday, bringing dew points back to the middle 60s. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. There once again will be the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. 

Warm, humid air lingers overhead into Monday next week with some relief possible Tuesday and Wednesday as models hint at lower dew points. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s most of the week, so the seasonable heat continues. Soaking rain chances remain slim with only low chances for spotty wet weather over the next several days. Much of Hampden county has been upgraded to a severe drought status with the latest drought monitor that came out on Thursday.

(3) comments

Panzer9811
Panzer9811

Dear Mother Nature,

Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!

Thank you.

Couillon
Couillon

Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????

If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans

Couillon
Couillon

How you been Panzer?

